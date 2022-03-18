IDPH reports over 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 this past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 7,467 new cases and 123 additional deaths on Friday, March 18. These statistics were collected since March 11.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 33,053,185 cases, including 33,198 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Thursday night, 528 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 88 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 11-17, 2022 is 1.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11-17, 2022 is 1.2%.

According to IDPH, a total of 21,273,924 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,104 doses.

Since March 11, 2022, 56,726 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 68% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.