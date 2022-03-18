Heartland Votes
Advertisement

IDPH reports over 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 this past week

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,053,185 cases, including 33,198 deaths, in 102...
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,053,185 cases, including 33,198 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.(AP)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 7,467 new cases and 123 additional deaths on Friday, March 18. These statistics were collected since March 11.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 33,053,185 cases, including 33,198 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Thursday night, 528 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 88 patients were in the ICU and 35 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 11-17, 2022 is 1.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 11-17, 2022 is 1.2%.

According to IDPH, a total of 21,273,924 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,104 doses. 

Since March 11, 2022, 56,726 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 68% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 49% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, law enforcement reported multiple deaths and vehicle fires after the major crash...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
The tornado threat level is at 2 out of 5 for much of the Heartland today.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to hail, winds, isolated tornadoes
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Bird flu
Saint Louis Zoo closes bird house due to bird flu concerns
nationwide effort for suicide prevention resources
Missouri prepares for new ‘911 for mental health’ hotline
Ambulance services are having to cut budgets to accommodate for high diesel prices.
High diesel prices affect Heartland medical response teams
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency