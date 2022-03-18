Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First responders trained for emergency day before deadly I-57 crash

Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said the team is made up of first responders from Cape...
Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said the team is made up of first responders from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple agencies responded to Thursday’s deadly crash on Interstate 57, including southeast Missouri’s Homeland Security Response Team.

Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said the team is made up of first responders from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston.

He said the group trains together about once a month, including a session on Wednesday, March 16 when more than a dozen members of the team got together, less than 24 hours before Thursday’s crash.

“A big part of our working relationship is training together,” Chief Morris said. “The more we train together, the more we know the ins and outs of each other’s strong points and weak points. We can help each other out, enhance our capabilities as far as doing the rescues that were needed to be done, the fire attack, everything that had to go on yesterday.”

The Homeland Security Response Team prepares for a a number of emergencies and trains for a wide variety of rescue missions, including rope rescue, swift water rescue, structural collapse, trench collapse rescue and hazardous materials.

“All of us have good capabilities of working with hazardous materials, especially with us being in the regional proximity to interstate traffic and barge traffic up and down the Mississippi River,” he continued.

While most taken several 40-hour classes, he said hazardous materials classes are about 80 hours.

He said their region is made up of 13 counties, so they’re trying to cover all areas.

“Like last month, they trained in Bollinger County for an outdoor search and rescue,” he explained. “They were able to incorporate some different geographical areas within the region to work with local responders, that way they know who we are when we’re coming in and our capabilities and our specialties.”

He said HSRT is available to assist other agencies and mitigate the incident, not take over.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, law enforcement reported multiple deaths and vehicle fires after the major crash...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
The tornado threat level is at 2 out of 5 for much of the Heartland today.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to hail, winds, isolated tornadoes
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Professor Lissa Graham-Schneider (left) and Associate Professor Daryl Phillipy (right) had...
Murray State theatre shows performed at national venues
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
On Thursday, law enforcement reported multiple deaths and vehicle fires after the major crash...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,053,185 cases, including 33,198 deaths, in 102...
IDPH reports over 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 this past week