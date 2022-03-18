First responders trained for emergency day before deadly I-57 crash

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple agencies responded to Thursday’s deadly crash on Interstate 57, including southeast Missouri’s Homeland Security Response Team.

Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Randy Morris said the team is made up of first responders from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston.

He said the group trains together about once a month, including a session on Wednesday, March 16 when more than a dozen members of the team got together, less than 24 hours before Thursday’s crash.

“A big part of our working relationship is training together,” Chief Morris said. “The more we train together, the more we know the ins and outs of each other’s strong points and weak points. We can help each other out, enhance our capabilities as far as doing the rescues that were needed to be done, the fire attack, everything that had to go on yesterday.”

The Homeland Security Response Team prepares for a a number of emergencies and trains for a wide variety of rescue missions, including rope rescue, swift water rescue, structural collapse, trench collapse rescue and hazardous materials.

“All of us have good capabilities of working with hazardous materials, especially with us being in the regional proximity to interstate traffic and barge traffic up and down the Mississippi River,” he continued.

While most taken several 40-hour classes, he said hazardous materials classes are about 80 hours.

He said their region is made up of 13 counties, so they’re trying to cover all areas.

“Like last month, they trained in Bollinger County for an outdoor search and rescue,” he explained. “They were able to incorporate some different geographical areas within the region to work with local responders, that way they know who we are when we’re coming in and our capabilities and our specialties.”

He said HSRT is available to assist other agencies and mitigate the incident, not take over.

