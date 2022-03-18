Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Friday Forecast

First Alert Action Day for severe thunderstorms this afternoon.....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Active 24 hours ahead as a strong low pressure area moves through the Midwest.  Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today….with a threat of strong to severe storms especially in the afternoon and early evening.  SPC has much of the area in a level 2 risk;  the primary threat will be large hail due to cold air aloft,  but isolated wind damage and tornadoes also possible.   Behind the front this evening, gusty northwest winds will blow in some cooler air….with lingering showers possible overnight into early Saturday morning.   Tomorrow will bring clearing from west to east but it will be breezy and much cooler with highs only in the 50s to near 60.  Sunday will be much nicer with mostly sunny and warmer conditions.

The big story next week is a very strong upper trough that will move through on Tuesday into Wednesday.  Heavy rain and thunderstorms look likely from Monday evening into early Wednesday,  followed by much cooler temps later in the week.   The primary concern with this system will be excessive rainfall, with 1 to 3 inches of rain looking likely.    Depending on the eventual path of the upper low,  a few chilly showers could even linger into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
I-57 reopened after massive multi-vehicle, deadly crash in Mississippi County
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
The tornado threat level is at 2 out of 5 for much of the Heartland today.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to hail, winds, isolated tornadoes
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
JFD Chief: Nestle fire finally out
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

First Alert Action Day Forecast at 4:30 a.m. 3/18
First Alert Action Day Forecast at 4:30 a.m. 3/18
Tornado sirens went off Tuesday morning in Missouri as part of a statewide tornado drill.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY
First Alert 12 a.m. Forecast on 3/18
First Alert 12 a.m. Forecast on 3/18
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 3/17
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 3/17