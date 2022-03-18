First Alert Friday Forecast

Active 24 hours ahead as a strong low pressure area moves through the Midwest. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely today….with a threat of strong to severe storms especially in the afternoon and early evening. SPC has much of the area in a level 2 risk; the primary threat will be large hail due to cold air aloft, but isolated wind damage and tornadoes also possible. Behind the front this evening, gusty northwest winds will blow in some cooler air….with lingering showers possible overnight into early Saturday morning. Tomorrow will bring clearing from west to east but it will be breezy and much cooler with highs only in the 50s to near 60. Sunday will be much nicer with mostly sunny and warmer conditions.

The big story next week is a very strong upper trough that will move through on Tuesday into Wednesday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms look likely from Monday evening into early Wednesday, followed by much cooler temps later in the week. The primary concern with this system will be excessive rainfall, with 1 to 3 inches of rain looking likely. Depending on the eventual path of the upper low, a few chilly showers could even linger into Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.