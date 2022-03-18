FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY

Heartland Votes
Tornado sirens went off Tuesday morning in Missouri as part of a statewide tornado drill.
Tornado sirens went off Tuesday morning in Missouri as part of a statewide tornado drill.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Clouds increasing from the west that will be accompanied by rain and a few embedded storms this morning. Activity will be non-severe during the early morning hours. As temperatures warm during the afternoon with some breaks in the clouds, isolated supercells can form. These have the capability to produce low-level rotation with can lead to a few isolated tornadoes. Damaging winds and very large hail will be the primary threats today. Main time frame to watch for severe storms is 2pm-7pm today. Highs today will be in the low to upper 60s.

After the threat of severe weather ends early tonight, scattered rain will persist through early Saturday. Thicker cloud cover looks to linger in our area as well further into the start of the weekend which will lead to cooler temps Saturday afternoon. We will warm up drastically Sunday and into Monday. The next system to watch that could bring heavy rain, possible flooding, and more rain/storms is on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

-Lisa

