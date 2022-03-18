East Prairie FFA member prepares for contests

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - As we’ve learned on Future Farmers Friday, contests are a big part of an FFA member’s life.

One student at East Prairie is ready to hit his next big goal.

“I like to change it up,” Riley Glenn said.

You can find Riley Glenn in the shop working on his next project but he’s also prepping for his next big contest in FFA.

“I’m doing forestry this year and our goal is top three at state,” Glenn said.

Making it to state is nothing new to Glenn.

“I made it to state in entomology and agronomy,” he said.

He doesn’t only lead East Prairie FFA, but he also serves as regional president for more than 20 southeast Missouri chapters.

He and his teammates are on the right track, putting in hours of work.

“Recently we’ve been going to practice competition, which are very similar to the state competition and the district competition, and we can kind of see where we’re lacking and we can focus on those,” he said.

His awards reflect his hard work in FFA over the last few years.

“My freshman year I was awarded the star green hand which is basically the freshman that they think has shown the most potential and this year I’m going to be getting my state degree,” he said.

His advisor, Rylyn Small, said he knew from the beginning, Glenn would become a good leader.

“He was one of those students that really stood out because as soon as he walked in the classroom he was super excited about everything agriculture and it was refreshing to see him in that kind of environment,” Small said.

As Glenn wraps up his senior year, he looks ahead to the future.

“I want to go to state tech here in Linn Missouri and get an associates in civil engineering with an emphasis on land surveying,” Glenn said.

“Super proud of riley and can’t wait to see what he does after high school,” Small said.

Glenn attended the HYPE Academy in Jefferson City and was one of 30 seniors around the state invited to attend.

Small said half of the high school student body takes agriculture classes. About 80 of those are in FFA.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.