Heartland Votes
Advertisement

East Prairie FFA member prepares for contests

Riley Glenn is on track to win more awards in his senior year contests.
Riley Glenn is on track to win more awards in his senior year contests.(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - As we’ve learned on Future Farmers Friday, contests are a big part of an FFA member’s life.

One student at East Prairie is ready to hit his next big goal.

“I like to change it up,” Riley Glenn said.

You can find Riley Glenn in the shop working on his next project but he’s also prepping for his next big contest in FFA.

“I’m doing forestry this year and our goal is top three at state,” Glenn said.

Making it to state is nothing new to Glenn.

“I made it to state in entomology and agronomy,” he said.

He doesn’t only lead East Prairie FFA, but he also serves as regional president for more than 20 southeast Missouri chapters.

He and his teammates are on the right track, putting in hours of work.

“Recently we’ve been going to practice competition, which are very similar to the state competition and the district competition, and we can kind of see where we’re lacking and we can focus on those,” he said.

His awards reflect his hard work in FFA over the last few years.

“My freshman year I was awarded the star green hand which is basically the freshman that they think has shown the most potential and this year I’m going to be getting my state degree,” he said.

His advisor, Rylyn Small, said he knew from the beginning, Glenn would become a good leader.

“He was one of those students that really stood out because as soon as he walked in the classroom he was super excited about everything agriculture and it was refreshing to see him in that kind of environment,” Small said.

As Glenn wraps up his senior year, he looks ahead to the future.

“I want to go to state tech here in Linn Missouri and get an associates in civil engineering with an emphasis on land surveying,” Glenn said.

“Super proud of riley and can’t wait to see what he does after high school,” Small said.

Glenn attended the HYPE Academy in Jefferson City and was one of 30 seniors around the state invited to attend.

Small said half of the high school student body takes agriculture classes. About 80 of those are in FFA.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
The tornado threat level is at 2 out of 5 for much of the Heartland today.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to hail, winds, isolated tornadoes
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
‘He loved what he did’: Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
Nestle fire under investigation, ‘malicious intent’ not suspected
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Vehicles piled up on I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo. The crash site is currently under...
Truck drivers share their experiences in I-57 crash
As your child gets ready to hop onto the bus, some bus companies and school districts are...
Some southern Ill. bus companies feeling spike in diesel prices; one school district locked in prices before hike
Five people died and 14 were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in southeast...
5 dead, 14 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in southeast Mo.; interstate open
On March 18, 1925, the tornado killed 695 people in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, according...
Tri-State Tornado 97 years later