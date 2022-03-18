Crash in Graves Co. blocking Purchase Parkway

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Graves County Emergency Management reports a 2-vehicle crash is blocking the Purchase Parkway southbound lanes at the 17 mile marker in Graves County.

This is along the Purchase Parkway between Mayfield and Wingo, Ky.

Graves County Emergency Management says a vehicle may have entered the parkway, heading northbound in the southbound lanes, creating a head-on collision.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are likely to conduct a crash reconstruction investigation.

The estimated duration is 3 hours before the site is cleared.

Southbound traffic is being detoured off at the I-69 Mayfield Exit 21 Interchange to KY 80, then south on U.S. 45 to return to the Purchase Parkway southbound lanes at the Wingo Interchange.

