St. Patrick’s Day parades will turn streets across St. Louis green

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Many St. Louisans across the area are ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day after the pandemic shuttered various celebrations for two years.

Thousands will flock to Dogtown to turn the community green in honor of the holiday. Starting at 9 a.m., the Dogtown Irish Festival kicks off ahead of the 37th Ancient Order of Hibernians Parade at 11 a.m. along Tamm Avenue. After talking to nearby residents, organizers said this will be the last year for party beads. They said the throwing of beads is a safety concern for the younger children who attend our parade.

“While the children light up with delight at the prospect of catching beads tossed by the marchers, their anxiousness and little regard for their own safety has always concerned us, and the issue has become more problematic over the years.” said 2022 Parade Chainman Dennis Pogue.

Map of St. Patrick's Day Parade + Irish Festival (Downtown Irish Festival)

There will be a new kid-friendly zone as well as party tents. Resident Jill Akins said she will be continuing her 18-year tradition of participating in the neighborhood decorating contest.

“Everyone knows this is my holiday, my Christmas,” Atkins said. “I know I’m a little obnoxious and over the top about it, but that’s okay. I love it.”

In addition to the parade, here are some other highlights of this year’s event:

There will be an Irish Cultural Zone anchoring the south leg of the festival area, today St. James the Greater Parish opens at 8 a.m. where you can start your day with an Irish coffee and later they’ll be offering corned beef and cabbage dinners, and live entertainment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dogtown Family Zone and Vendor Area that features displays from STL Made the Magic house, and more vendors. There will be traditional Irish music and Irish dancers.

St. Charles will host a St. Patrick’s Day Parade which starts at the Foundry Art Centre on Main Street before traveling south at 4 p.m. Thursday. There will be several dance academies in the parade showing off their Irish dancing.

