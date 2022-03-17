St. Patrick’s Day Forecast

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Mild temperatures this morning in the mid to upper 40s with partly cloudy skies. Some areas, especially in our southern half of the Heartland, can have patchy to dense fog this morning. Today will be another nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s! Tonight, clouds stick around with temperatures staying in the mid 50s.

Rain and a few storms will be likely Friday morning. This activity would stay below severe limits. As warmer and more moist air moves in by Friday afternoon with increasing winds, we will have to watch for developing storms that could be on the strong to severe end. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats with the chance of low-level rotation possible that could produce an isolated tornado.

The front will push through heading into the weekend. Cooler and near average temps in the mid 50s on Saturday. Warming up back into the upper 60s by Sunday.

-Lisa

