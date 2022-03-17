Heartland Votes
Southern Ill. restaurant ‘goes green’ for St. Patrick’s Day

By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois restaurant is “going green” for St. Patrick’s Day.

Amy Mills at 17th Street Bar & Grill said she and her staff have been preparing for Thursday for the last couple of weeks.

The restaurant is offering up corned beef and cabbage, which Mills said has become a popular dish.

“We start serving this dinner on St. Patrick’s Day, and we will serve it through the weekend,” she said. “It’s just become very popular; and obviously, it takes two weeks to make it, so once it’s gone, it’s gone. And this year, for the first time ever, we sold it by the pound in advance because we certainly didn’t want to disappoint anyone if we are sold out for the day.”

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration continues over the weekend in Murphysboro with the annual parade.

It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

