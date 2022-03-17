Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah man accused of shooting shotgun at younger brother

Andrew N. Moreland, 18, is accused of shooting a shotgun at his younger brother.
Andrew N. Moreland, 18, is accused of shooting a shotgun at his younger brother.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is accused of shooting a shotgun at his younger brother.

Andrew N. Moreland, 18, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 4600 block of Mayfield-Metropolis Road around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17 for an unknown disturbance.

They said it was reported gunshots were heard in the area and individuals were screaming and fleeing in a vehicle.

Deputies say the investigation revealed Moreland had been involved in an argument with his younger brother at their home. During the argument, he allegedly got a 12-gauge shotgun from his vehicle and fired it into the air and in the general direction of his brother.

They said the brother was not injured in this incident.

Moreland left the home, but returned when deputies were on scene and was taken into custody.

Deputies say the shotgun used in the incident was seized, as well.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner: 5 dead in multi-vehicle crash I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
“He loved what he did”; Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
Police responded to a crash at a gas station on North Kingshighway on Wednesday afternoon,...
2 injured in crash at Cape Girardeau gas station
James David Bond, 33, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of sexually assaulting one young female...
Poplar Bluff man facing statutory rape, sodomy charges
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
JFD Chief: Nestle fire finally out

Latest News

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner confirms 6th death in multi-vehicle crash on I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
Amy Mills at 17th Street Bar & Grill said she and her staff have been preparing for Thursday...
Southern Ill. restaurant ‘goes green’ for St. Patrick’s Day
The UH-60V Black Hawk helicopters are the latest rotary-wing aircraft in the Army’s inventory.
Ill. Army National Guard receives new Black Hawk helicopters
Murray State University will host the Racer Day event on Tuesday, March 29.
Murray State’s Racer Day scheduled for end of March