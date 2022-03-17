Paducah man accused of shooting shotgun at younger brother

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is accused of shooting a shotgun at his younger brother.

Andrew N. Moreland, 18, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail on one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 4600 block of Mayfield-Metropolis Road around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17 for an unknown disturbance.

They said it was reported gunshots were heard in the area and individuals were screaming and fleeing in a vehicle.

Deputies say the investigation revealed Moreland had been involved in an argument with his younger brother at their home. During the argument, he allegedly got a 12-gauge shotgun from his vehicle and fired it into the air and in the general direction of his brother.

They said the brother was not injured in this incident.

Moreland left the home, but returned when deputies were on scene and was taken into custody.

Deputies say the shotgun used in the incident was seized, as well.

