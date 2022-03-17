Murray State’s Racer Day scheduled for end of March
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will host it’s Racer Day event, geared towards prospective students and families.
Scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, from noon to 4 p.m., the open-house style event will provide helpful information through sessions with recruitment and admissions staff, financial services, housing and more.
Attendees can also attend a session with their academic area of interest and take a tour of campus.
Students will have the opportunity to complete the on-site admission process and are encouraged to bring their official transcript and test scores.
Registration for this free event is available at murraystate.edu/racerdays. Those with questions can email msu.newstudentprograms@murraystate.edu or call 270-809-2896.
