Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Murray State’s Racer Day scheduled for end of March

Murray State University will host the Racer Day event on Tuesday, March 29.
Murray State University will host the Racer Day event on Tuesday, March 29.((Source: Murray State University))
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will host it’s Racer Day event, geared towards prospective students and families.

Scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, from noon to 4 p.m., the open-house style event will provide helpful information through sessions with recruitment and admissions staff, financial services, housing and more.

Attendees can also attend a session with their academic area of interest and take a tour of campus.

Students will have the opportunity to complete the on-site admission process and are encouraged to bring their official transcript and test scores.

Registration for this free event is available at murraystate.edu/racerdays. Those with questions can email msu.newstudentprograms@murraystate.edu or call 270-809-2896.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner: 5 dead in multi-vehicle crash I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
“He loved what he did”; Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
Police responded to a crash at a gas station on North Kingshighway on Wednesday afternoon,...
2 injured in crash at Cape Girardeau gas station
James David Bond, 33, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of sexually assaulting one young female...
Poplar Bluff man facing statutory rape, sodomy charges
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
JFD Chief: Nestle fire finally out

Latest News

Andrew N. Moreland, 18, is accused of shooting a shotgun at his younger brother.
Paducah man accused of shooting shotgun at younger brother
Governor Beshear signed three bills into law that expand peer counseling, improve patient...
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 reports they are experiencing an outage with 911 and local...
KSP Post 1 experiencing 911 outage
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects