Murray State’s Racer Day scheduled for end of March

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University will host it’s Racer Day event, geared towards prospective students and families.

Scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, from noon to 4 p.m., the open-house style event will provide helpful information through sessions with recruitment and admissions staff, financial services, housing and more.

Attendees can also attend a session with their academic area of interest and take a tour of campus.

Students will have the opportunity to complete the on-site admission process and are encouraged to bring their official transcript and test scores.

Registration for this free event is available at murraystate.edu/racerdays. Those with questions can email msu.newstudentprograms@murraystate.edu or call 270-809-2896.

