Multi-vehicle crash closes I-57 in Mississippi County, Mo.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - All lanes of Interstate 57 in Mississippi County are closed Thursday morning, March 17 because of a multiple vehicle crash.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reports I-57 is closed from the Illinois border to Interstate 55 in Sikeston until further notice.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillan, several area emergency crews are responding a large crash in the south and northbound lanes of I-57 between the 10 and 12 mile markers.

This is near Charleston.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says injuries are unknown at this time.

A post on the sheriff’s Facebook page shows a thick plume of smoke and what appears to be at least one SEMI tractor-trailer on fire.

Avoid I57 between the 10 and the 12 mile marker. Multiple vehicles wrecked. Interstate blocked. Unknown injuries at this time. Multiple agencies responding to clear the scene. Posted by Mississippi County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Chief McMillan says the Regional Homeland Security Response Team, a hazmat and rescue team of first responders from Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson, are heading to the scene.

Traffic is being diverted on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.

Heartland News has a team headed to the area to learn more.

