Man charged in murder of Wayne Co. Deputy accepts plea deal

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy has accepted a plea deal.

According to the Wayne County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Ray Tate pled guilty to one count of first-degree murder.

He previously faced 36 murder charges stemming from an incident that stretched from Indiana, through Illinois, into Missouri and back to Clinton County, Illinois. He also faced charges of aggravated carjacking and felony possession of a firearm.

Tate had previously pled not guilty to all 38 charges against him.

There are additional charges from St. Charles County prosecutors in Missouri.

They have filed a long list of 14 charges, including armed robbery and armed kidnapping.

Police say all that happened during the manhunt for him after he allegedly shot Deputy Sean Riley on Interstate 64 in Illinois.

We are told all other charges against Tate were dismissed as part of his plea deal.

Tate is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, April 22 at 9 a.m.

The recommended sentence in this case ranges from 45 years to life in prison.

Ray Tate (Clinton Co. Illinois Jail)

