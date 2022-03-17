KSP Post 1 experiencing 911 outage

Heartland Votes
Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 reports they are experiencing an outage with 911 and local administrative lines.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 1 reports they are experiencing an outage with 911 and local administrative lines on Thursday, March 17.

Emergency 911 calls will still be answered. During the outage, KSP said the 911 calls are being rerouted and answered in Paducah and McCracken County.

As for Incoming and outgoing administrative calls, they are sporadic.

The following numbers are alternatives to KSP’s regular administrative line of 270-856-3721:

  • 502-395-1698
  • 502-682-0379
  • 502-395-1691
  • 502-682-1025

KSP said they are able to keep in contact with Paducah and McCracken County by radio.

There is no estimated time for the issues to be resolved.

KSP reports AT&T and Windstream technicians are on the scene working on the problems.

