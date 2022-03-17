Ill. Army National Guard receives new Black Hawk helicopters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Army National Guard received new UH-60V Black Hawk helicopters.

The latest rotary-wing aircraft in the Army’s inventory, these helicopters were assigned to the 106th Aviation Regiment, stationed in Kankakee and Decatur, Ill.

“The UH-60V gives us a moving map on board for situational awareness,” said Chief Warrant Officer (5) Herb Stevens, the Illinois National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility #2 Commander. “It has been a needed upgrade for a while, and this is the latest and greatest.”

The Illinois Army National Guard was the first to receive the “V” model UH-60 Black Hawk. This updated model allows for enhanced situational awareness, something Stevens says will tremendously benefit Soldiers moving forward.

“This allows us to do different instrument approaches in a digital environment that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is moving to,” Stevens said.

So far, the Illinois Army National Guard has more than 30 aviators qualified on the UH-60M and about 15 fully-qualified UH-60V pilots.

During the testing phase, air crews perform instrument and tactical flights to obtain data to ensure that the “V” model is meeting standards and warfighting principles.

“I’m really looking forward to the technology advancements,” said Chief Warrant Officer (2) Rachel Jones of the 106th Aviation Regiment. “This will help propel us into a more modern, updated electrical aircraft. It’s extremely important when you’re thinking about situational awareness.”

“The Illinois National Guard was selected to do this testing for the entire Army,” said Stevens. “We’re the only operational unit in the Army that has these aircrafts right now. We have two testing events coming up that will help determine if this aircraft is adequate for rest of the Army.”

