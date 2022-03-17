Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - In his Team Kentucky update, Governor Andy Beshear announced steps he is taking to support Kentucky’s economic development, clean water access, infrastructure and legislative action that benefit families.

He also shared plans for Capitol dome repairs, wished good luck to all Kentucky teams competing in the NCAA tournament and honored Team Kentucky All-Star Shannon Bailes.

The Team Kentucky update was streamed on Gov. Beshear’s Facebook page earlier today.

Bills Signed

Today, Gov. Beshear signed three pieces of legislation into law that recently were passed by the General Assembly:

Senate Bill 64: This bill allows any public agency to establish a peer support counseling program for Kentucky’s public safety officers who have faced a traumatic, emotional, difficult incident while on duty. Sponsored by Sen. Mike Wilson.

Senate Bill 140: Gov. Beshear said this bill “allows patients to take the medication that their doctor believes is best for their treatment, rather than the medicine the insurance company, or those who set drug prices, think is best. In times past, patients would have to start with the insurance company’s preferred medication.”

Senate Bill 284: Sponsored by Rep. Michael Meredith, this will significantly improve the efficiency of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s vehicle title and registration process by allowing for electronic filing of applications for titles and liens.

Capitol Dome Restoration Project

This is a project to repair and restore the dome that crowns the Kentucky State Capitol, beginning this spring.

The work will require the construction of extensive scaffolding which encircles the dome.

Materials for the scaffolding will be delivered in early April, and installation is expected to take two months. The scaffolding will remain in place for approximately two years or until the project’s completion.

The dome restoration will be performed by a team of nationally recognized professionals who have worked on similar projects, including the Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia state capitols and the U.S. Supreme Court Building.

“Our state Capitol building is one of the most significant and recognizable historic landmarks in the commonwealth, and its dome is a visual landmark that has graced and defined the skyline of the city of Frankfort for more than a century,” Gov. Beshear said. “It is our duty and responsibility to ensure it is protected for generations to come.”

The project will replace 80-year-old terracotta tiles, help with waterproofing, make structural repairs and remove algae and other organic material from the dome. With proper periodic maintenance, the refurbished dome will be preserved for at least another 50 years.

Breaks Ground on Consumer Cellular Customer Support Center in Louisville

Last week, Gov. Beshear joined leadership from the city of Louisville and Consumer Cellular to officially break ground on the company’s new customer support center.

The $15.5 million investment is Consumer Cellular’s first operation in Kentucky and will create 486 full-time jobs.

Gov. Beshear, Lt. Gov. Coleman Present Infrastructure Awards to Eight Counties

This week, Gov. Beshear travelled across Kentucky to present $5,209,669 in funding to Crittenden, Graves, Livingston, McCreary and Pulaski counties.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented $2,771,935 in funding for Breckinridge, Grayson and Meade counties.

These awards are from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Department for Local Government and the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program.

To learn more about awards in the following counties, see the full releases: Crittenden, Graves and Livingston; McCreary and Pulaski; and Breckinridge, Grayson and Meade.

Governor Wishes Kentucky Teams Good Luck as March Madness Begins

The Governor congratulated four teams from the commonwealth competing in the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, which begin today and tomorrow. University of Kentucky men’s basketball and Murray State University men’s basketball teams both play tonight.

“Should both teams win, they’ll face each other on Saturday in the second round. So, there might be some households divided this weekend,” Gov. Beshear said.

No. 1-seed University of Louisville women’s basketball hosts Albany on Friday night, and the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team takes on Princeton this Saturday.

Possibility of Severe Weather on Friday

Gov. Beshear said several lines of showers and thunderstorms will move through Western Kentucky on Friday afternoon and evening. Damaging straight line winds are the main threat, though an isolated tornado or two will be possible. The highest risk of severe weather is in areas west of Interstate Highway 65.

Team Kentucky All-Star

Today, Gov. Beshear honored ATEAM AmeriCorps Program Director Shannon Bailes as today’s Team Kentucky All-Star.

Bailes is retiring this year after spending more than 25 years serving communities in Western Kentucky. In her career, she has led over 1,000 AmeriCorps members in service to Kentuckians.

“Yesterday, I had the honor of meeting Shannon and her fellow AmeriCorps members in person during a proclamation signing that proclaims this week as AmeriCorps Week in Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “Shannon says she’s most proud of all the AmeriCorps members who have come through the program and became leaders in their respective communities. Over the years, Shannon’s AmeriCorps program has served during two tornado disasters. And they’re still there, still making a difference and still deeply appreciated by me and everyone across Kentucky.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.