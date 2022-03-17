Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Very warm St. Patrick’s Day ahead of possible storms Friday

A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.
A beautiful sunset on Lake of Egypt in Williamson County, Illinois.(Source: cNews/Bruce Griffith)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Patchy to dense fog is possible this morning, especially in the southern part of the Heartland.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and very warm for this time of year.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures tonight will be mild in the mid 50s.

Rain and a few storms are likely Friday morning.

By afternoon, Lisa Michaels says winds will increase and there is a possibility for strong to severe storms to develop.

Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats, but there is a chance for a storm to produce an isolated tornado.

Cooler and near average temps in the 50s arrive on Saturday.

Sunday is looking warmer in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a crash at a gas station on North Kingshighway on Wednesday afternoon,...
2 injured in crash at Cape Girardeau gas station
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
James David Bond, 33, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of sexually assaulting one young female...
Poplar Bluff man facing statutory rape, sodomy charges
A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

According to the National Weather Service, the river went from about 17 feet on Sunday night to...
St. Patrick’s Day Forecast
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Very warm St. Patrick’s Day. Storms possible Friday.
A beautiful sunny day in the Heartland!
First Alert: Very warm St. Patrick’s Day
A beautiful sunset in Stoddard County, near Bernie.
Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today!