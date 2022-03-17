First Alert: Very warm St. Patrick’s Day ahead of possible storms Friday

(KFVS) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Patchy to dense fog is possible this morning, especially in the southern part of the Heartland.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy and very warm for this time of year.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures tonight will be mild in the mid 50s.

Rain and a few storms are likely Friday morning.

By afternoon, Lisa Michaels says winds will increase and there is a possibility for strong to severe storms to develop.

Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats, but there is a chance for a storm to produce an isolated tornado.

Cooler and near average temps in the 50s arrive on Saturday.

Sunday is looking warmer in the upper 60s.

