First Alert Thursday Forecast

One more really nice day (the luck of the Irish?) before things get wet and potentially stormy on Friday. After some patchy morning fog, we should end up with partly cloudy and mild conditions again, with official highs in the 70s. This evening will be dry and pleasant, but rain and a few thundershowers look to move in before daybreak Friday morning. After a break, a chance of some stronger thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening as the actual cold front approaches. SPC currently has us in a level 1/level 2 threat for severe, with strong shear balancing only moderate instability. If we can get more sunshine during the day, the threat may increase.

Cooler and drier air will blow in behind the Friday night cold front, so the weekend will be dry but a bit cooler…with highs in the 50s Saturday rebounding into the 60s Sunday. Another round of active weather is already on the horizon for next week, as a strong upper system approaches. This could give us severe storms and heavy rain Tuesday into Wednesday, so stay tuned.

