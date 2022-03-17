First Alert Action Day for severe storms tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing mostly clear skies and very mild temperatures for the area this evening. Reading will slowly fall through the 60s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 50s.

For Friday we will watch a strong area of low pressure move to our north. This will bring a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms during the first half of the day. By the afternoon the atmosphere will become favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. These storms will be capable of producing very large hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. Highs will reach the middle 60s north to near 70 far south.

