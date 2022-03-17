Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Action Day for severe storms tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing mostly clear skies and very mild temperatures for the area this evening. Reading will slowly fall through the 60s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 50s.

For Friday we will watch a strong area of low pressure move to our north. This will bring a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms during the first half of the day. By the afternoon the atmosphere will become favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop. These storms will be capable of producing very large hail, gusty winds, and isolated tornadoes. Highs will reach the middle 60s north to near 70 far south.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement is reporting multiple deaths and vehicle fires after a major crash on...
Coroner confirms 6th death in multi-vehicle crash on I-57; entire interstate closed in Mississippi County, Mo.
Officer Lane Burns was killed in a shootout at a motel in Bonne Terre, Mo. Thursday
“He loved what he did”; Fallen Bonne Terre officer’s fiance speaks after gunman opens fire at Motel 6
Police responded to a crash at a gas station on North Kingshighway on Wednesday afternoon,...
2 injured in crash at Cape Girardeau gas station
James David Bond, 33, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of sexually assaulting one young female...
Poplar Bluff man facing statutory rape, sodomy charges
More than 12 hours after they first arrived, crews continued Thursday morning to fight a fire...
JFD Chief: Nestle fire finally out

Latest News

First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 3/17
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 3/17
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 3/17
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 3/17
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 3/17.
First Alert noon forecast 3/17
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Forecast