Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old believed abducted from Georgia home

An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean. (South Fulton PD)
An Amber Alert was issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean. (South Fulton PD)(South Fulton PD)
By Mariya Murrow and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Cali McClean who Georgia authorities said was abducted Wednesday night from her home in South Fulton.

Police said they believe McClean, who was last seen wearing a pink two-piece night set, may be with 33-year-old Erjahn McClean. Their relationship to one another remains unknown at this time, WGCL reported.

Cali is described as having dark-colored hair and brown eyes. Erjahn is described as being 5-foot-11-inches tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He is bald and has a beard and was last seen wearing all black with red and silver Balenciaga-brand shoes.

The two are likely traveling in a black 2022 Land Rover with Georgia license plate CHS7803.

A manhunt for the girl and the man she is believed to be with is underway. If you see the vehicle or know the whereabouts of the suspect and child, call 911 or the South Fulton Police Department at 404-808-3011.

For the latest information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a crash at a gas station on North Kingshighway on Wednesday afternoon,...
2 injured in crash at Cape Girardeau gas station
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
James David Bond, 33, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of sexually assaulting one young female...
Poplar Bluff man facing statutory rape, sodomy charges
A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name
A 20-year-old was killed when a loose mattress flew off a pickup truck and caused a deadly...
20-year-old driver killed after loose mattress falls off pickup truck, hits her car

Latest News

The research released Thursday by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety points to the...
Study: SUVs, pickups more likely than cars to hit pedestrians
Jonesboro Fire Chief Kevin Miller said crews have been battling the fire since around 4:30...
Fire continues to burn at Nestle plant
Authorities are trying to determine why a pickup truck crossed into the opposite lane on a West...
6 college golfers, coach dead after van crashes on way home
An officer has died after a gunman opened fire at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, Mo. overnight.
Officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Bonne Terre motel