Very warm St. Patrick's Day. Storms possible Friday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. It was another very mild day across the area with most areas reaching the lower 70s this afternoon. This evening temperatures will remain very mild for this time of the year with readings slowly falling through the 50s. Lows by morning will dip into the middle to upper 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day will be partly cloudy and very warm for this time of the year. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

Friday we will see an area of low pressure move north of the Heartland. We will likely see two rounds of showers and thunderstorms. One round will move through during the morning hours. The second round will be more isolated and is dependent on seeing warmer afternoon temperatures. If these afternoon storms can develop, a few strong to severe storms will be possible.

