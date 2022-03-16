Heartland Votes
Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day Festival to be held in Sikeston

The St. Patrick's Day Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 with the...
The St. Patrick's Day Festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 with the Donut Dash kicking off at 10 a.m.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival kicks off in Sikeston on Saturday.

It’s being held at the Legion Park in downtown and will feature a home brew competition, cornhole tournament, craft vendors, food trucks and more.

“Very excited for this event,” Historic Downtown Sikeston Executive Director Jason Davis said. “It is one of my favorite events of the year and one of the community’s favorite events of the year. Because of the weather we had to push it back a week so we are very excited to have a nice day this weekend to be able to do the event.”

Davis says this is one of the largest fundraisers which helps out the Historic Downtown Sikeston organization plus helps give façade grants to local merchants.

“We use the funds that come in to this event to then offer the opportunity for our merchants to apply for façade grants where we help them fix up the outside of their stores and do work to beatify the area,” Davis said.

Davis said this event is sure to bring in more than a thousand people out.

“There are a tons of people that come downtown and so not only do they come to the event in the park, but they also shop and the shops, visit the stores, visit the merchants, bring their families and get to just experience the ambiance of downtown,” Davis said.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 with the Donut Dash kicking off at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday
A Stoddard County jury found Robert Cooper, 42 of Dexter, guilty of enticement of a child.
Dexter man found guilty of enticing a child through Facebook messenger

Latest News

A Butler County man faces statutory rape and sodomy charges.
Butler Co. man accused of statutory rape
The new jail in Stoddard County is just about finished.
New jail in Stoddard County
Ambulance services are having to cut budgets to accommodate.
High diesel prices affect Heartland medical response teams
Upon his retirement from Shawnee Community College, Dr. Loren Klaus and his wife moved from...
Founding president of Shawnee Community College dies at 93