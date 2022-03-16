SIU researchers working on ways to improve and care for K9s.

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - A group of SIU researchers is looking at how the stress that dogs deal with while they’re working impacts their health as well as looking at potential ways K9′s can help local farmers.

The team of researchers at the Canine Services building are working on ways to help dogs deal with stress in a healthy way which also benefits their human partners.

“We kind of owe it to them because they obviously take care of us,” said SIU Animal Science Professor Dr. Erin Perry.

Perry tells me her research focuses on how dogs impact the health of it’s owners.

“Many many studies have reported on the medical benefits associated with owning and having dogs. There’s reduction in pain medication, reduction in stress hormones. So the work that I do is really focused on finding new ways that dogs can partner with us,” said Perry.

Perry and her students are also studying how dogs can help detect disease in agriculture crops.

“If we could potentially figure out a way to detect invasions pest or problem areas in particular crop. We could potentially help our local agronomy sector by saving parts of the harvest,” said Perry.

Research students Cierra Crowell and Dakota Discepolo bring along their own pups.

“It’s definitely training the majority of the day, coming from an apartment she was trained not to bark and in order to detect micro toxins she’s trained to bark response. So I had to undo all that training and retrain it,” said Cierra Crowell, a first year Master’s student at SIU.

In the near future Crowell hopes to take this study and apply it to the real world.

“So my ability to understand that, use my K9 to help detect, understand her behavior and how it impacts the industry itself is something I’m going to take away from this,” said Crowell.

Dakota Discepolo is a first-year Doctoral Student in animal science.

Discepolo’s research focuses on how toxins affect farmers. She hopes one day to be teaching others about dogs in the classroom.

“I hope to learn as much as I can while I’m here and continue to teach students down the line about K9 science and animal science and maybe have a few prospect PHD students of my own one day,” said Discepolo.

All 3 researchers tell me that jobs in the pet and companion animal industry are growing rapidly.

