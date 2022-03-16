Heartland Votes
Sam A. Baker State Park to host Wildflower Scavenger Hunt in April

American water willow is common on gravel bars and other stream banks throughout much of Missouri.
American water willow is common on gravel bars and other stream banks throughout much of Missouri.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - You can hunt for wildflowers in April.

The team members at Sam A. Baker State Park invite the public to a Wildflower Scavenger Hunt.

According to a news release from Missouri State Parks, you can pick up the material for the hunt at the visitor center during open hours.

Next, take a stroll along the Shut-ins Trail near the park store and search for wildflowers along the way.

They ask that you not pick the flowers or wander off the trail.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes and insect repellant.

Sam A. Baker State Park is located about 4 miles north of Patterson on Highway 143 in Wayne County.

For more information, you can contact the park at 573-856-4514.

