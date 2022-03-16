Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Relax with cat yoga at Southeast Missouri Pets

Cat Yoga will be Saturday, March 19 at Southeast Missouri Pets’ new community room.
Cat Yoga will be Saturday, March 19 at Southeast Missouri Pets’ new community room.(MGN Online)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Stretch and relax with some adoptable kitties at an upcoming yoga session.

Cat Yoga will be Saturday, March 19 at Southeast Missouri Pets’ new community room.

According to shelter director Tracy Poston, the yoga instructor, Jennifer McQuay, is volunteering her time from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

It costs $20 with the money going to the shelter.

Poston said they have 10-12 openings for Saturday, so make sure to call 573-334-5837 to reserve your spot.

In the meantime, see all of the pets up for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday
A Stoddard County jury found Robert Cooper, 42 of Dexter, guilty of enticement of a child.
Dexter man found guilty of enticing a child through Facebook messenger

Latest News

Police responded to a crash at a gas station on North Kingshighway on Wednesday afternoon,...
2 injured in crash at Cape Girardeau gas station
James David Bond, 33, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of sexually assaulting one young female...
Poplar Bluff man facing statutory rape, sodomy charges
The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on its Facebook page on Wednesday...
New Stoddard Co. Jail nearly finished
By The Bushel 3/16/22
By The Bushel 3/16/22
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland