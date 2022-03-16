Relax with cat yoga at Southeast Missouri Pets

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Stretch and relax with some adoptable kitties at an upcoming yoga session.

Cat Yoga will be Saturday, March 19 at Southeast Missouri Pets’ new community room.

According to shelter director Tracy Poston, the yoga instructor, Jennifer McQuay, is volunteering her time from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

It costs $20 with the money going to the shelter.

Poston said they have 10-12 openings for Saturday, so make sure to call 573-334-5837 to reserve your spot.

In the meantime, see all of the pets up for adoption here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.