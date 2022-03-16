Heartland Votes
Poplar Bluff man facing statutory rape, sodomy charges

James David Bond, 33, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of sexually assaulting one young female victim and exposing himself to another.(Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 33-year-old Poplar Bluff man was arrested Tuesday, March 15 on sex charges involving a child.

James David Bond is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning, March 17.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting one young female victim and exposing himself to another.

According to court records, the alleged assaults took place between February 2018 and February 2019.

Bond is being held in the Stoddard County Jail without bond.

