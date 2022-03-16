Heartland Votes
The Pageant drops COVID-19 vaccine requirements

The Pageant dropped its COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS Mo. (KFVS) - A popular St. Louis concert venue is dropping it’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement to get in the door.

In a post on social media on Wednesday morning, March 16, The Pageant said proof of vaccination or a negative test will no longer be needed to see a show, unless it’s required by the artist.

The same goes for Delmar Hall next to The Pageant.

The venue is still encouraging concert goers to wear a mask, but it is not a requirement unless it’s mandated by the performer.

