The Pageant drops COVID-19 vaccine requirements

ST. LOUIS Mo. (KFVS) - A popular St. Louis concert venue is dropping it’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement to get in the door.

In a post on social media on Wednesday morning, March 16, The Pageant said proof of vaccination or a negative test will no longer be needed to see a show, unless it’s required by the artist.

The same goes for Delmar Hall next to The Pageant.

The venue is still encouraging concert goers to wear a mask, but it is not a requirement unless it’s mandated by the performer.

