The Pageant drops COVID-19 vaccine requirements
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS Mo. (KFVS) - A popular St. Louis concert venue is dropping it’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement to get in the door.
In a post on social media on Wednesday morning, March 16, The Pageant said proof of vaccination or a negative test will no longer be needed to see a show, unless it’s required by the artist.
The same goes for Delmar Hall next to The Pageant.
The venue is still encouraging concert goers to wear a mask, but it is not a requirement unless it’s mandated by the performer.
