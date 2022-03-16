Mostly Sunny & Warmer Today!

Mostly clear skies with temperatures in the 40s. A few locations could see patchy fog through the early morning hours. Mostly sunny skies today with partly cloudy conditions near KY and TN due to a low-pressure system. These areas could see a few isolated showers but most locations will remain dry. Clouds will move out during the afternoon with highs ranging in the low 70s and upper 60s in TN. Temps tonight remain in the mid to upper 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day (Thursday) will be partly cloudy and a degree or two warmer.

We are watching our next system to bring rain late Thursday through Friday. A few storms are possible as well. Severe weather looks to remain a low risk, but we will watch during the afternoon for the potential of an isolated severe storm mainly with strong winds.

-Lisa

