Louisville Slugger hard at work preparing bats for spring training

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Major League Baseball back in play, Louisville Slugger is hard at work preparing bats for the pros.

The factory in Louisville announced new orders for MLB players are now coming in.

Many of the bats are being made for free agent players who had not signed with a team prior to the league lockout.

“A lot of big names coming through here, we’re really busy right now; so busy in fact that we are back to pre-COVID levels of employment in our bat factory,” Rick Redman, spokesman for Louisville Slugger said. “We’ve brought everybody back, all our full time people are back and humming, so it’s a really great time for Louisville Slugger.”

Back in March, the league announced it would approve a full 162-game season after being locked out for 99 days. This year’s lockout was the second longest work stoppage in MLB history, according to the league.

The lockout did not affect minor league teams, such as the Louisville Bats.

This season marks the 138th year Louisville Slugger has partnered with the MLB. Opening day is scheduled for April 7.

