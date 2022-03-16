Lions Club holds 84th annual Pancake Day in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pancake Day returns for an 84th year in Cape Giradeau on Wednesday, March 16.

The Cape Giradeau Noon Lions Club is serving up pancakes at the A.C. Brase Arena building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door, but if you donated a pair of used eyeglasses, you can get a free ticket.

Carry-out and drive-thru orders are also available on the north side of the building.

A community tradition like no other, come join the Cape Noon Lions Club at our 84th Annual Pancake Day. Tickets may... Posted by Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

