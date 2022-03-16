Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Lions Club holds 84th annual Pancake Day in Cape Girardeau

The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club started flipping flapjacks at 7 a.m. for their 84th Annual...
The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club started flipping flapjacks at 7 a.m. for their 84th Annual Pancake Day.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pancake Day returns for an 84th year in Cape Giradeau on Wednesday, March 16.

The Cape Giradeau Noon Lions Club is serving up pancakes at the A.C. Brase Arena building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Caption

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door, but if you donated a pair of used eyeglasses, you can get a free ticket.

Carry-out and drive-thru orders are also available on the north side of the building.

A community tradition like no other, come join the Cape Noon Lions Club at our 84th Annual Pancake Day. Tickets may...

Posted by Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday
A Stoddard County jury found Robert Cooper, 42 of Dexter, guilty of enticement of a child.
Dexter man found guilty of enticing a child through Facebook messenger
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club started flipping flapjacks at 7 a.m. for their 84th Annual...
Cape Noon Lions Club 84th Annual Pancake Day
SIU researchers working on ways to improve and care for K9s.
SIU researchers working on ways to improve and care for K-9s
Each of the 114 counties and the City of St. Louis are represented on the quilt.
The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt arrives in Cape Girardeau
Local leaders say this is a great filming location because the area offers a lot to work with.
Perryville’s new website focuses on filming in area