Lions Club holds 84th annual Pancake Day in Cape Girardeau
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pancake Day returns for an 84th year in Cape Giradeau on Wednesday, March 16.
The Cape Giradeau Noon Lions Club is serving up pancakes at the A.C. Brase Arena building from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at the door, but if you donated a pair of used eyeglasses, you can get a free ticket.
Carry-out and drive-thru orders are also available on the north side of the building.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.