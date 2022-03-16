Ky. State Police searching for escaped Marshall Co. inmate

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped the detention facility.

Gregory S. Sullivan, 38, is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 158 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, grey/black pants and tennis shoes.

He was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

According to a news release from KSP, Sullivan has tattoos on his left shoulder of a knife and the word “KAOS” on his left forearm.

They say he was in the detention center for receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance - first degree.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

