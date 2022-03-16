Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ky. State Police searching for escaped Marshall Co. inmate

Gregory Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall Co. Detention Center around 11 p.m. on Tuesday,...
Gregory Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall Co. Detention Center around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.(Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped the detention facility.

Gregory S. Sullivan, 38, is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 158 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt, grey/black pants and tennis shoes.

He was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

According to a news release from KSP, Sullivan has tattoos on his left shoulder of a knife and the word “KAOS” on his left forearm.

They say he was in the detention center for receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance - first degree.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
A Stoddard County jury found Robert Cooper, 42 of Dexter, guilty of enticement of a child.
Dexter man found guilty of enticing a child through Facebook messenger

Latest News

Ameren Illinois will be using equipment like this boring machine near SIU to install the new...
Ameren Illinois upgrades continue near SIU; 7-mile pipeline added in Williamson Co.
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Las Vegas man accused of drug trafficking at McCracken Co. hotel
Las Vegas man accused of drug trafficking at McCracken Co. hotel