Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Instruments for musicians affected by Western Ky. tornado outbreak set to be delivered

About a thousand instruments have been donated. Some coming as far away as England.
About a thousand instruments have been donated. Some coming as far away as England.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A musical instrument donation drive for the people affected by the historic December tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky is moving to the distribution phase.

It’s called the WoodSongs Tornado Relief Effort.

The last batch of donated instruments are in the basement of Currier’s Music World in Richmond. This past weekend volunteers, came by to clean, tune and re-string hundreds of instruments destined for the people of Western Kentucky.

About a thousand instruments have been donated. Some coming as far away as England.

“I got to do what I was supposed to do. I got to do the music part,” said Cathy Currier, Currier’s Music World owner. “I go to bed having a hard time sleeping at night going ‘I hope that person appreciates and loves that Z-28 or that beautiful Gratz guitar or that neat little Dobro guitar.’”

The distribution phase will start this weekend.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday
A Stoddard County jury found Robert Cooper, 42 of Dexter, guilty of enticement of a child.
Dexter man found guilty of enticing a child through Facebook messenger

Latest News

A free symposium about the war will take place at Southern Illinois University Morris Library...
Southern Ill. University to host Ukraine symposium
Police responded to a crash at a gas station on North Kingshighway on Wednesday afternoon,...
2 injured in crash at Cape Girardeau gas station
James David Bond, 33, of Poplar Bluff, is accused of sexually assaulting one young female...
Poplar Bluff man facing statutory rape, sodomy charges
The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture on its Facebook page on Wednesday...
New Stoddard Co. Jail nearly finished