Founding president of Shawnee Community College dies at 93

Upon his retirement from Shawnee Community College, Dr. Loren Klaus and his wife moved from...
Upon his retirement from Shawnee Community College, Dr. Loren Klaus and his wife moved from their home in Metropolis, Ill. to Glen Carbon, Ill.(Shawnee Community College)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The founding president of Shawnee Community College passed away at 93.

According to a news release from SCC, Dr. Loren E. Klaus passed away on Wednesday, March 16 in Spring, Texas.

College leaders gave a statement on Wednesday, March 16.

After graduating from Carlinville High School in 1946 and Blackburn College in Carlinville in 1949, he earned his Masters in Education from Eastern Illinois University in 1954 and his Ph.D. from Illinois State University in 1968.

According to SCC, his career in education began in Mt. Pulaski, Ill. where he served as a high school teacher and coach. They said at 23, he was the youngest superintendent in the state, principal, teacher and coach at his next assignment in Elkhart, Ill., where he also served as athletic director for Logan County.

The Board of Trustees of the newly created, but not yet built, Shawnee Junior College, now Shawnee Community College or SCC, appointed Dr. Klaus as its first president in May 1968.

The Board of Trustees of the newly created, but not yet built, Shawnee Junior College (now...
The Board of Trustees of the newly created, but not yet built, Shawnee Junior College (now Shawnee Community College) appointed Dr. Klaus as its first president in May 1968.(Shawnee Community College)

SCC leaders say he oversaw the temporary campus facility design and construction, hiring administrators and instructors, course offerings and his sixth year as president, the design and eventual construction of the permanent SCC facility.

He remained until late 1987, just shy of 20 years as president, which they say is a standing record in Illinois for community college presidents.

After he retired from SCC, Dr. Klaus and his wife moved from their home in Metropolis, Ill. to Glen Carbon, where his wife started a temporary employment agency.

He and his wife recently moved to their daughter’s home in Texas where he passed away.

Klaus is survived by his wife, Norma, and three children. He is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

