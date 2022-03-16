Heartland Votes
First Alert: Sunny & even warmer

By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Get ready for the 70s!

Wake-up temperatures are mild in the 40s, but they will quickly get even warmer.

Patchy fog is possible in a few areas through the early morning hours.

Sunny skies will help temps reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.

Lisa Michaels says some locations in Kentucky and Tennessee will see sunshine a little later because a low-pressure system is keeping skies partly cloudy. A few isolated showers is possible, but most of these areas will stay dry.

Temps tonight will remain in the mid to upper 40s.

St. Patrick’s Day is looking a bit warmer with partly cloudy skies.

Highs will reach the low to mid 70s.

A system moving into the Heartland will bring rain late Thursday through Friday.

A few storms are possible.

The severe weather threat risk remains low, but we will watch for the potential of an isolated severe storm mainly with strong winds during the afternoon hours.

