Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Murphysboro, Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - There will be a lot to do at the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 19.

According to the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce, you can sign up for a 5K run/walk or an Irish stew cook-off.

You can also buy tickets to taste craft beer and spirits.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. Lineup is at 9 a.m., starting at the St. Andrew’s parking lot.

