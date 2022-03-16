Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Murphysboro, Ill.
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - There will be a lot to do at the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 19.
According to the Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce, you can sign up for a 5K run/walk or an Irish stew cook-off.
You can also buy tickets to taste craft beer and spirits.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. Lineup is at 9 a.m., starting at the St. Andrew’s parking lot.
