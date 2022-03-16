Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill passed by the General Assembly to end Kentucky’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

There are no longer any COVID-19 restrictions, but the governor says ending the emergency would cause the commonwealth to lose extra food stamp help.

The governor says it would cost the state $50 million in extended SNAP benefits.

Senate President Robert Stivers says disputes the governor, saying the state could still receive those extra benefits. He also said if the governor had concerns about the bill he should have said so earlier.

Republican lawmakers have enough votes to override Beshear’s veto.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday
A Stoddard County jury found Robert Cooper, 42 of Dexter, guilty of enticement of a child.
Dexter man found guilty of enticing a child through Facebook messenger
A suspect has been arrested after recent shootings of homeless people in New York City and...
Man suspected of stalking, killing homeless people arrested

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Las Vegas man accused of drug trafficking at McCracken Co. hotel
Las Vegas man accused of drug trafficking at McCracken Co. hotel
Multiple agencies respond after bird flu is found in four Missouri counties
The Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club started flipping flapjacks at 7 a.m. for their 84th Annual...
Lions Club holds 84th annual Pancake Day in Cape Girardeau