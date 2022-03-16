Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Barke wins Athletics Director of the Year Award

(KFVS)
(KFVS)
By Todd Richards
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -SEMO Director of Athletics Brady Barke was one of 28 winners for the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics AD of the Year Award on Tuesday.

Barke is one of four recipients of this special honor in the Football Championship Subdivision. And he’s just the second Athletic Director in the Ohio Valley Conference to win the award since Tennessee Tech’s Mark Wilson in 2013.

The award will be recognized June 28th in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Cape Girardeau girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mississippi County...
Young girl killed in crash
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
The camera was turned over to police on March 8th and authorities are investigating.
Video camera found in a bathroom at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
Officers and firefighters responded to a crash into Cape Family Care on Monday morning.
Crews respond to truck crash into building
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/15/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 3/15/22
The Blue Jays finished 29-3 this season.
Community celebration to be held for Charleston High School Basketball Team
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/14/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 3/14/22