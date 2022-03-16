Barke wins Athletics Director of the Year Award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -SEMO Director of Athletics Brady Barke was one of 28 winners for the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics AD of the Year Award on Tuesday.

Barke is one of four recipients of this special honor in the Football Championship Subdivision. And he’s just the second Athletic Director in the Ohio Valley Conference to win the award since Tennessee Tech’s Mark Wilson in 2013.

The award will be recognized June 28th in Las Vegas.

