Ameren Illinois upgrades continue near SIU; 7-mile pipeline added in Williamson Co.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Crews will be replacing old natural gas distribution and transmission pipeline in Jackson and Williamson Counties.

According to a news release with Ameren Illinois, they will be replacing nearly 7 miles of natural gas pipeline with corrosion-resistant polyethylene material and about 420 individual customers’ natural gas services.

The upgrades will take place along south of East Walnut Street south to East Grand Avenue/SIUC campus, between Wall Street and Oakland Avenue.

According to Ameren, the $4.5 million project should be finished by December, weather pending.

In addition, contractors will begin work in April along an Ameren Illinois right-of-way from Johnston City to Marion to upgrade 7 miles of natural gas transmission pipeline from the 1960s with 10-inch steel pipeline.

They say the in-service date is in September. The total investment is about $31 million.

“These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers,” said Brad Kloeppel, director of Southern Gas Operations. “Many customers associate Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to Carbondale and surrounding communities. We have 28 full-time natural gas employees in southern region who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7; install new services; and perform construction projects.”

According to Ameren, customers may see a brief interruption of natural gas while they switch individual meters over to their new services just before the work is completed. They say you may see paint marks and colored flags in neighborhoods and along the road to mark the underground utilities.

