Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Ameren Illinois upgrades continue near SIU; 7-mile pipeline added in Williamson Co.

Ameren Illinois will be using equipment like this boring machine near SIU to install the new...
Ameren Illinois will be using equipment like this boring machine near SIU to install the new distribution pipeline underground.(Ameren Illinois)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Crews will be replacing old natural gas distribution and transmission pipeline in Jackson and Williamson Counties.

According to a news release with Ameren Illinois, they will be replacing nearly 7 miles of natural gas pipeline with corrosion-resistant polyethylene material and about 420 individual customers’ natural gas services.

The upgrades will take place along south of East Walnut Street south to East Grand Avenue/SIUC campus, between Wall Street and Oakland Avenue.

According to Ameren, the $4.5 million project should be finished by December, weather pending.

In addition, contractors will begin work in April along an Ameren Illinois right-of-way from Johnston City to Marion to upgrade 7 miles of natural gas transmission pipeline from the 1960s with 10-inch steel pipeline.

They say the in-service date is in September. The total investment is about $31 million.

“These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers,” said Brad Kloeppel, director of Southern Gas Operations. “Many customers associate Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide very reliable natural gas service to Carbondale and surrounding communities. We have 28 full-time natural gas employees in southern region who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7; install new services; and perform construction projects.”

According to Ameren, customers may see a brief interruption of natural gas while they switch individual meters over to their new services just before the work is completed. They say you may see paint marks and colored flags in neighborhoods and along the road to mark the underground utilities.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little girl's body was found in July 1960. She became known as "Little Miss Nobody." Now,...
Homicide victim known as ‘Little Miss Nobody’ finally has a name
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
How to save a buck or two at Busch Stadium
$6 Cardinals tickets up for grabs during flash sale Wednesday
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
A Stoddard County jury found Robert Cooper, 42 of Dexter, guilty of enticement of a child.
Dexter man found guilty of enticing a child through Facebook messenger

Latest News

Gregory Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall Co. Detention Center around 11 p.m. on Tuesday,...
Ky. State Police searching for escaped Marshall Co. inmate
The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Beshear vetoes bill to end Kentucky’s pandemic emergency
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Las Vegas man accused of drug trafficking at McCracken Co. hotel
Las Vegas man accused of drug trafficking at McCracken Co. hotel