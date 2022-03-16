6th annual Friends Gala raises more than $260K for Saint Francis Foundation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 6th Annual Friends Gala raised more than $260,000 for the Saint Francis Foundation.

The event on Saturday, March 5 marked the first in-person Friends Gala in two years.

“The money and resources we raise during the Friends Gala provides not only the much needed rehab, medicine, equipment and general finances necessary to regain optimal health after a major life event, it provides hope and the expectation of a positive outcome,” Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of Marketing and Foundation, said of the event. “It breeds strength to fight and believe like never before, and we sincerely thank all who made this possible.”

According to a news release from Saint Francis Healthcare, the money raised benefits the CancerCare and CardiacCare funds offered through the Foundation.

The CardiacCare provides assistance with cardiac rehabilitation and other services and equipment for patients unable to afford them.

The CancerCare fund helps cancer patients in need with nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation and lodging.

