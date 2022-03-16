2 injured in crash at Cape Girardeau gas station

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to a crash at a gas station on Wednesday afternoon, March 16.

It happened at Rhodes on North Kingshighway.

Police were on scene of a crash at a gas station on North Kingshighway on Wednesday afternoon. (Don Frazier/KFVS)

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a driver on Kingshighway went off the road and into the Rhodes parking lot, hitting a vehicle whose driver was pumping gas.

He said the driver and the person pumping gas were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.