2 injured in crash at Cape Girardeau gas station

Police in Cape Girardeau responded to a crash at Rhodes on Kingshighway earlier today.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police responded to a crash at a gas station on Wednesday afternoon, March 16.

It happened at Rhodes on North Kingshighway.

Police were on scene of a crash at a gas station on North Kingshighway on Wednesday afternoon.(Don Frazier/KFVS)

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a driver on Kingshighway went off the road and into the Rhodes parking lot, hitting a vehicle whose driver was pumping gas.

He said the driver and the person pumping gas were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

