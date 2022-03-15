Warm weather continues tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a very mild day today with lots of sunshine and temperatures approaching 70 degrees in many areas. This evening will remain mild with mostly clear skies. We will see a few clouds in our southern counties. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild once again across the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. For your St. Patrick’s Day We will see even warmer temperatures with a few more clouds. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

