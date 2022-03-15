Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Warm weather continues tomorrow

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a very mild day today with lots of sunshine and temperatures approaching 70 degrees in many areas. This evening will remain mild with mostly clear skies. We will see a few clouds in our southern counties. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild once again across the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. For your St. Patrick’s Day We will see even warmer temperatures with a few more clouds. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Cape Girardeau girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mississippi County...
Young girl killed in crash
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
The camera was turned over to police on March 8th and authorities are investigating.
Video camera found in a bathroom at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
Officers and firefighters responded to a crash into Cape Family Care on Monday morning.
Crews respond to truck crash into building
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Latest News

Survivors of the Dec. 10 tornadoes have an opportunity to receive no-cost structural...
Dec. 10 tornado survivors could receive free structural inspections
Your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m. on 3/15.
First Alert 5pm forecast 3/15
Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 3/15.
First Alert 4pm forecast 3/15
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild weather is here to stay the next few days, storms arrive Friday