U.S. 60/62 bridge to close for safety inspections

Crews will be performing required annual safety inspection of the structure. (Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed to all traffic during two intervals in March and April for an annual and required safety inspection.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the first closure begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 28 and extends through 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

The second closure begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, April 4 extending through 12 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

The bridge will be open to all traffic from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night.

The U.S. 60/62 bridge, located south of Cairo, connects southern Illinois in Alexander County with southeast Missouri in Mississippi County.

