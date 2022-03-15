Temperatures Continue To Rise

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this morning. A few lingering sprinkles or a light shower is possible as a low continues to move east south of the Heartland. This low will become cut-off from the upper-level flow which can cause thicker and lingering cloud cover for areas in Kentucky and Tennessee today and into Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible in these areas too. Most of the Heartland will remain partly cloudy through the day with highs in the mid 60s with a few upper 60s possible. Tonight, clouds will gradually clear with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

The warmest days of the week will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday where the low 70s will be around during the afternoons!

The next chance of rain and storms appears to be Friday. The overall severe threat is very low, but we will monitor closely as the center track of the low will be close to our area.

-Lisa

