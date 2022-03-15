Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Temperatures Continue To Rise

A few sprinkles/isolated shower possible today...
According to the National Weather Service, the river went from about 17 feet on Sunday night to...
According to the National Weather Service, the river went from about 17 feet on Sunday night to 21.5 feet by Tuesday morning, March 8.(Don Frazier/KFVS)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this morning. A few lingering sprinkles or a light shower is possible as a low continues to move east south of the Heartland. This low will become cut-off from the upper-level flow which can cause thicker and lingering cloud cover for areas in Kentucky and Tennessee today and into Wednesday. A few isolated showers are possible in these areas too. Most of the Heartland will remain partly cloudy through the day with highs in the mid 60s with a few upper 60s possible. Tonight, clouds will gradually clear with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

The warmest days of the week will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday where the low 70s will be around during the afternoons!

The next chance of rain and storms appears to be Friday. The overall severe threat is very low, but we will monitor closely as the center track of the low will be close to our area.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Cape Girardeau girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mississippi County...
Young girl killed in crash
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
The camera was turned over to police on March 8th and authorities are investigating.
Video camera found in a bathroom at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
Officers and firefighters responded to a crash into Cape Family Care on Monday morning.
Crews respond to truck crash into building
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 3/14/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 3/14/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 3/14/22
First Alert Forecast at 10 p.m. on 3/14/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mild weather expected for the next few days
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 3/14/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 3/14/22