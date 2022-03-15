Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Struggle to hire 911 dispatchers leads to outsourcing in the St. Louis area

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When you call 911, you want someone to answer. But as more and more cities struggle to hire dispatchers, concerns grow over safety.

“We’re down to five full-time dispatchers when we budgeted for eight, we’ve been trying but we just can’t find suitable candidates,” explained Bridgeton Mayor Terry Briggs.

Briggs recently announced the city plans to outsource their dispatch to St. Louis County. The proposal will go before the city council this week and if approved, would take effect this coming summer. It could save the city more than $500,000 a year.

Currently, more than 40 municipalities outsource their dispatch to St. Louis County, which answered more than 800,000 calls in 2021. But even they are still hiring dispatchers. A search for dispatcher jobs on Indeed.com showed listings for St. Louis County, University City, Maryland Heights, Ballwin and the City of St. Louis.

The City of St. Louis has struggled to fill their dispatch positions for months and long wait times have plagued the city as they work to ensure emergency calls are answered. Their latest solution involves asking police officers to help answer the phone.

“The short-term solution is to train cadets to provide fill in and also train officers who can fill in on overtime. We just want to reassure people, this is not taking officers off the street. This is officers who have volunteered to fill in on overtime so we can shore up our staffing as we try to,” explained Dan Isom, Public Safety Director for St. Louis City.

In Jefferson County, they recently lowered the age requirement for dispatchers from 21 to 18 in an effort to lure new hires.

The job can be tough emotionally and mentally and often requires long hours. Pay ranges between $35,000-$65,000 depending on the department.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Cape Girardeau girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mississippi County...
Young girl killed in crash
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
The camera was turned over to police on March 8th and authorities are investigating.
Video camera found in a bathroom at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
Officers and firefighters responded to a crash into Cape Family Care on Monday morning.
Crews respond to truck crash into building
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Latest News

John J. Pershing Medical Center offered a guitar class for veterans.
Veterans graduate guitar class in Poplar Bluff
A Stoddard County jury found Robert Cooper, 42 of Dexter, guilty of enticement of a child.
Dexter man found guilty of enticing a child through Facebook messenger
Time is up for the Cape Broadway Theatre, after Cape City leaders says the damaged building was...
Repair deadline ends for Cape Broadway Theatre
Gas prices
Tennessee lawmakers push to pause state’s gas tax
Monday, there was a renewed call to pause the gas tax in Tennessee to help people feeling pain...
Tennessee lawmakers push to pause state’s gas tax