SBA Recovery Center in Marshall Co. to close 3/16

The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday...
The Marshall County Judge Executive declared a state of emergency in the county on Tuesday morning, December 14.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Small Business Administration Business Recovery Center will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16.

SBA opened centers to provide one-on-one help to businesses affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes on December 10-11.

“I encourage anyone who has not completed their disaster loan application to visit a center before the closing to meet with a Customer Service Representative for one-on-one assistance,” Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s Field Operations Center East, said in the news release.

Up until it permanently closes on Wednesday, the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A recovery center in Hopkins County at the regional chamber of commerce on 15 E. Center Street in Madisonville will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a news release from SBA, disaster survivors may still apply at a BRC or online through the deadline. Afterwards, applicants may apply online and call SBA for help.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage was March 14. The deadline to return economic injury applications is September 12.

The disaster declaration covers Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren Counties in Kentucky.

