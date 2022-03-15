Perryville’s new website focuses on filming in area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new website in Perryville promotes and showcases why the city and county is ready for more films there.

A new film is already in production there utilizing what the Perry County area has to offer.

The new website helps aid producers in finding the perfect site for the scenes they are wanting to shoot.

“I think the goal is to drive awareness about Perryville,” Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck said. “Perryville is a lot of different things to a lot of different people and film friendly is just another one of those things. We have some great venues, some really great people in town and this just lets the world know we’re out there and we’re ready to work with them.”

Local leaders say this is a great filming location because the area offers a lot to work with.

“We think this is a great filming opportunity because of all the versatility that we have,” Perry County Heritage Trish Erzfeld said. “We can give you an 1870′s log cabin to maybe an abandoned warehouse to a Hallmark type downtown feel.”

They are also working on training those interested in the film industry for both in front of and behind the camera.

“So one of the things that the film friendly website offers is for our area here, for anyone that wants to get involved in the film industry,” Erzfeld said. “Maybe if you think you have talent and you want to try out for the acting, there’s all kinds of different positions for that, as well as, behind the camera. So if you want to try out for a production assistant or a location site manager, there’s several different positions for behind the camera.”

