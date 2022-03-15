Heartland Votes
New policy in Missouri to allow pharmacies to charge insurance carriers for COVID tests

Dr. George Turabelidze, Missouri’s State Epidemiologist, issued a standing order to make it...
Dr. George Turabelidze, Missouri’s State Epidemiologist, issued a standing order to make it easier for recipients to get free or low-cost COVID-19 testing. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Dr. George Turabelidze, Missouri’s State Epidemiologist, issued a standing order to make it easier for recipients to get free or low-cost COVID-19 testing.

According to a statement from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the order “entitles individuals to receive coverage for purchased tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Through the policy, pharmacies are authorized to charge COVID-19 testing to insurance carriers, including private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare.

“Those without a healthcare provider or who lack immediate access to healthcare will have the opportunity to seek testing close to home, for free or at a reduced cost,” said Paula Nickelson, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “Dr. Turabelidze’s action is providing one more way we can ease the burden on consumers and the healthcare industry while also limiting spread of the virus in our communities.”

