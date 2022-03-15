The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt arrives in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is now being displayed in Cape Girardeau in it’s final tour across the state before it goes to it’s home in the Missouri Quilt Museum.

The 115 block quilt will remain at the State Historical Society of Missouri Cape Girardeau Research Center where it will be on display for the next six weeks for people to come by and view.

Each of the 114 counties and the City of St. Louis are represented on the quilt.

“The unique thing about this bicentennial quilt, it’s really one of a kind,” State Historical Society of Missouri Beth Pike said. “To our knowledge, never had we had every county in Missouri featured with quilters from all around the state who were able to help identify their county by telling their story through a quilt block.”

Pike said each square has a story to it to tell.

“If you look at the Dunklin County quilt block, that quilter looked at all the agricultural products of the county,” Pike said. “Very closely, each one is in detail within that county block. So it was amazing. There’s probably a dozen different crops featured just in that 6 inch block.”

The quilt will be on display during normal business hours between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Historical Society of Missouri Cape Girardeau Research Center through Saturday, April 30th.

