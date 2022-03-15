Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt arrives in Cape Girardeau

Each of the 114 counties and the City of St. Louis are represented on the quilt.
Each of the 114 counties and the City of St. Louis are represented on the quilt.(KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is now being displayed in Cape Girardeau in it’s final tour across the state before it goes to it’s home in the Missouri Quilt Museum.

The 115 block quilt will remain at the State Historical Society of Missouri Cape Girardeau Research Center where it will be on display for the next six weeks for people to come by and view.

Each of the 114 counties and the City of St. Louis are represented on the quilt.

“The unique thing about this bicentennial quilt, it’s really one of a kind,” State Historical Society of Missouri Beth Pike said. “To our knowledge, never had we had every county in Missouri featured with quilters from all around the state who were able to help identify their county by telling their story through a quilt block.”

Pike said each square has a story to it to tell.

“If you look at the Dunklin County quilt block, that quilter looked at all the agricultural products of the county,” Pike said. “Very closely, each one is in detail within that county block. So it was amazing. There’s probably a dozen different crops featured just in that 6 inch block.”

The quilt will be on display during normal business hours between the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Historical Society of Missouri Cape Girardeau Research Center through Saturday, April 30th.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A seven-year-old Cape Girardeau girl was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mississippi County...
Young girl killed in crash
Save your receipts! Missourians can apply for refund on state gas tax increase later this year
The camera was turned over to police on March 8th and authorities are investigating.
Video camera found in a bathroom at the Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau
Officers and firefighters responded to a crash into Cape Family Care on Monday morning.
Crews respond to truck crash into building
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

SoutheastHealth hosts job fair in Cape Girardeau
SoutheastHealth hosts job fair in Cape Girardeau
Bald Knob Cross tribute to Ukraine goes viral
Bald Knob Cross tribute to Ukraine goes viral
Relief coming for Kentucky business owners
Relief coming for Kentucky business owners
Fight in Frankfort over COVID budget
Fight in Frankfort over COVID budget