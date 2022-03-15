Heartland Votes
Mild weather is here to stay the next few days, storms arrive Friday

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 3/15.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
A really nice afternoon and evening expected across the Heartland, there will be a little more cloud coverage in our southern counties. Everyone will be very mild with highs into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be mainly dry with lows only falling back into the 40s. There will be a small chance of an isolated shower, for mainly parts of Tennessee late tonight and early Wednesday. Most of the Heartland will remain dry and warm, with some areas even seeing the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms push into the Heartland on Friday. We are keeping a close eye on the track of the system, there is a chance we could see some strong storms.

