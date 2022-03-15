Man arrested in connection with Zeigler, Ill. home invasion
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a home invasion investigation.
Derik Parrish was charged with home invasion and residential burglary on Monday, March 14. His bond was set at $200,000.
According to a post on the Zeigler Police Department Facebook Page, they were dispatched to a report of a home invasion in progress on Baggott Street on Friday, March 11.
The police chief said when he arrived, a man ran out the back door of the home to a nearby wooded area.
With the help of nearby agencies, the area was blocked off and Parrish was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.
Police say Parrish is also a suspect in several other residential burglaries, as well as catalytic converter thefts.
