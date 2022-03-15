Heartland Votes
Man arrested in connection with Zeigler, Ill. home invasion

Derik Parrish was arrested in connection with a home invasion investigation in Zeigler, Ill.
Derik Parrish was arrested in connection with a home invasion investigation in Zeigler, Ill.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with a home invasion investigation.

Derik Parrish was charged with home invasion and residential burglary on Monday, March 14. His bond was set at $200,000.

According to a post on the Zeigler Police Department Facebook Page, they were dispatched to a report of a home invasion in progress on Baggott Street on Friday, March 11.

The police chief said when he arrived, a man ran out the back door of the home to a nearby wooded area.

With the help of nearby agencies, the area was blocked off and Parrish was arrested and taken to the Franklin County Jail.

Police say Parrish is also a suspect in several other residential burglaries, as well as catalytic converter thefts.

